Air Force Radio News 17 March 2017 A

Today's stories: During an interview with Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein, he talked about how Airmen bring their values with them to the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 11:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47192
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104172221.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
