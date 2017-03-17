(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for 17 March, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson starts his first overseas tour in Asia, meeting with Japan's minister for foreign affairs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 07:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for 17 March, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

