In this Pacific Radio Report, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson starts his first overseas tour in Asia, meeting with Japan's minister for foreign affairs.
|03.16.2017
|03.16.2017 07:38
|Newscasts
|47188
|1703/DOD_104171365.mp3
|00:02:00
|JP
This work, Pacific Radio Report for 17 March, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
