    Pacific Radio Report for Marc 17, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.16.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    U.S. and Japanese Sailors exercise together off the coast of Guam and residents of Misawa learn water survival.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for Marc 17, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

