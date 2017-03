Soldiers Radio News

Sergeant Major of the Army Daniel Dailey speaks to a graduating class of infantry Soldiers at Fort Benning, GA.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY DANIEL DAILEY VISITS FORT BENNING, GEORGIA TO SPEAK TO A RECENT GRADUATING CLASS OF INFANTRY SOLDIERS. HE SAYS THEY HAVE ALREADY ACHIEVED A LEVEL OF RESPECT THAT FEW AMERICANS EVER EARN.



"WHETHER YOU SERVED 20 YEARS OR YOU GET OUT AFTER YOUR INITIAL ENLISTMENT, YOU ARE, FROM THIS DAY FORWARD, UNTIL YOUR DYING DAY, A SOLDIER FOR LIFE. A TITLE THAT SO MANY RESPECT, BUT SO FEW HAVE EARNED."



HE GOES ON TO THANK THEM FOR THEIR SACRIFICE WHICH SETS THEM APART FROM MOST.



"NOT EVERYONE IN AMERICA CAN BE A SOLDIER, AND THAT'S OKAY. AND NOT EVERYONE IN AMERICA WANTS TO BE A SOLDIER, AND THAT'S OKAY TOO. BUT EACH AND EVERY ON OF YOU, YOU CHOSE TO BE SOLDIERS. SO THANK YOU AND GOD BLESS YOU, BECAUSE TODAY IS A GREAT DAY TO BE A SOLDIER IN THE UNITED STATES ARMY."



