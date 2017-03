Soldiers Radio News

Fort Benning, Georgia welcomes a new Garrison Command Sergeant Major and US and Estonian troops train on an anti-tank range.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



FORT BENNING, GEORGIA WELCOMES COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR WILLIAM POULIOT AS THE NEW GARRISON COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR. HE SAYS HE'S LOOKING FORWARD TO HELPING SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES ACROSS THE POST.



"IT IS A NEW TASK BUT AS A LEADER, IT'S AN EXCITING ENDEAVOR TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO CONTINUE TO SERVE AND TAKE CARE OF SOLDIERS AND THEIR FAMILIES AND THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY OF FORT BENNING."



U-S AND ESTONIAN SOLDIERS TRAIN IN COORDINATED ANTI-TANK VOLLEYS FOR OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. FIRST LIEUTENANT ZACHARY LIM SAYS THIS HELPS PREPARE BOTH ARMIES TO WORK TOGETHER.



"I THINK IT'S VERY IMPORTANT TO TRAIN WITH OUR NATO ALLIES BECAUSE IT SHOWS OUR SUPPORT FOR THAT ALLIANCE AND IN THE EVENT THAT WE NEED TO COME TO THEIR DEFENSE THE FRAMEWORK IS ALREADY THERE FOR US TO WORK WITH THEM AND THEN JUST PUTTING IT INTO PRACTICE."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.