    Air Force Radio News 16 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Officials are investigating the cause of a U-28A aircraft crash that claimed the lives of three Airmen aboard. Also, Airmen will now be able to reenlist or extend if they haven't completed their Enlisted Professional Military Education courses by their suspension date.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Reenlistment
    Cannon AFB
    EPME
    U-28A Crash
    Enlisted Professional Military Education
    Training Sortie
    AFRN

