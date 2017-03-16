Today's stories: Officials are investigating the cause of a U-28A aircraft crash that claimed the lives of three Airmen aboard. Also, Airmen will now be able to reenlist or extend if they haven't completed their Enlisted Professional Military Education courses by their suspension date.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 14:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47172
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104165685.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 March 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT