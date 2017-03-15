Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Top leaders in the Marine Corps testified on information surrounding inappropriate social media conduct at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington D.C. March 14th. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, said:

"We draw our strength from the team. Everything we do in training from day one is focused on the team not the individual. Every Marine has a role to play, every Marine who earns our title commands the respect of their fellow Marines."



Also in the News,

Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group and Airmen with 50th Aerial Port Squadron completed Strategic-Mobility-Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and March Air Force Base, California on March 13th. The units practiced rapid and effective deployment of MLG's capabilities. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barrett Vonesch, Load Team Chief for 50th Aerial Port Squadron, says:

“Both sides worked really well. Both sides were really professional, and I think we were able to get on the same page pretty quickly and execute effectively."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.