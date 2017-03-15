(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Top leaders in the Marine Corps testified on information surrounding inappropriate social media conduct at a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in Washington D.C. March 14th. The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, said:
    SB1:
    "We draw our strength from the team. Everything we do in training from day one is focused on the team not the individual. Every Marine has a role to play, every Marine who earns our title commands the respect of their fellow Marines."

    Also in the News,
    Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group and Airmen with 50th Aerial Port Squadron completed Strategic-Mobility-Exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and March Air Force Base, California on March 13th. The units practiced rapid and effective deployment of MLG's capabilities. Air Force Staff Sgt. Barrett Vonesch, Load Team Chief for 50th Aerial Port Squadron, says:
    SB2:
    “Both sides worked really well. Both sides were really professional, and I think we were able to get on the same page pretty quickly and execute effectively."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47168
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104165600.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Camp Pendleton
    Social Media
    General
    Neller
    USMC
    Commandant
    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Senate Armed Services Committee
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    California
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    MLG
    Washington D.C.
    March Air Force Base
    Marine Minute
    General Robert Neller
    DMAMAMM
    50th Aerial Port Squadron

    • LEAVE A COMMENT