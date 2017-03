Soldiers Radio News

Exercise Flintlock 2017 continues in North Africa and Soldiers at Fort Benning compete for Best Warrior.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



EXERCISE FLINTLOCK CONTINUES IN CHAD, THE NORTH AFRICAN COUNTRY HOSTING THE EVENT. COLONEL KELLY SMITH, EXERCISE DIRECTOR SAYS THAT EACH YEAR THE TRAINING IS DESIGNED TO ADDRESS A SPECIFIC THREAT.



"AS WE DO THE EXERCISES IN FLINTLOCK WE MOVE THEM AROUND FROM YEAR TO YEAR FOR A CHANCE FOR US TO DISCUS AND DEVELOP PLANNING AND TRAINING THAT IS FOCUSED ON A PARTICULAR THREAT. THIS YEAR FLINT LOCK 17, OUR FOCUS IS ISIS WEST AFRICA AND THE BOKO HARAM”



SOLDIERS AT FORT BENNING, GEORGIA COMPETE FOR BEST WARRIOR AND A CHANCE TO REPRESENT THE COMMAND AT REGIONALS LATER THIS YEAR. SERGEANT CRYSTAL HAYES SAYS, WIN OR LOSE, SHE’S BENEFITED A GREAT DEAL FROM HER PEERS.



"WE LEARNED LOTS FROM EVERYONE ELSE AND I LEARNED A LOT TODAY, BEING HERE WITH ALL THESE INFANTRY MEN, RANGERS, EVERYTHING. IT WAS AWESOME."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.