Marine Minute

Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17-1 executed night operations with Norwegian Armed Forces and the British Royal Marines during Exercise Joint Viking March 9th in Norway. This multi-lateral exercise allows Marines to train with other nations service members.



Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion arrived at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 11th, as part of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 17-6. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance and improve the interoperability between both militaries at a tactical level, and to build warfighting capabilities as partners.



Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's, Aviation Combat Element, executed live-fire pistol training during the Realistic Urban training exercise March 10th at Twentynine Palms, California. This training increases their survival, evasion, resistance, and escape tactics and techniques for potential contact with hostile forces.



for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.