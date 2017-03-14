(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Rotational Force Europe 17-1 executed night operations with Norwegian Armed Forces and the British Royal Marines during Exercise Joint Viking March 9th in Norway. This multi-lateral exercise allows Marines to train with other nations service members.

    Also in the News,
    Marines with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion arrived at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, March 11th, as part of the Korea Marine Exercise Program 17-6. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance and improve the interoperability between both militaries at a tactical level, and to build warfighting capabilities as partners.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit's, Aviation Combat Element, executed live-fire pistol training during the Realistic Urban training exercise March 10th at Twentynine Palms, California. This training increases their survival, evasion, resistance, and escape tactics and techniques for potential contact with hostile forces.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47153
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104163536.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    South Korea
    USMC
    15th MEU
    Norway
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    Aviation Combat Element
    RUT
    Realistic Urban Training
    Camp Mujuk
    British Royal Marines
    3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion
    Marine Minute
    Norwegian Armed Forces
    Pistol Training
    Korea Marine Exercise Program
    Marine Rotational Force Europe
    DMAMAMM
    Exercise Joint Viking

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT