Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 14:46 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 47144 Filename: 1703/DOD_104158583.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 17

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 13 March 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.