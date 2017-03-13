Today's Story:Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein, addresses a recent social media scandal involving service members exchanging inappropriate pictures and comments on social media.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 14:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47144
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104158583.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|17
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 March 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT