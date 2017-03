Soldiers Radio News

SRN031317B- THE SENATE IS BRIEFED ON OUR MISSION IN AFRICA AND STRONG BONDS IMPROVES LIFE FOR SOLDIERS.



COMMANDER OF THE US CENTRAL COMMAND ARMY GENERAL JOSEPH L. VOTEL TESTIFIED AT THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE IN WASHINGTON D.C. ON OUR OPERATIONS IN AFRICA



"OURS IS A CHALLENGING AND IMPORTANT MISSION MUCH IS AT STAKE TODAY IN THE CENTRAL REGION AND I ASSURE YOU THAT THE CENTCOM TEAM STANDS READY AND WILLING TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY TO PROTECT OUR NATIONAL INTERESTS AND THE INTERESTS OF OUR ALLIES AND PARTNERS AND I COULD NOT BE MORE PROUD OF THEM AND THEIR FAMILIES. ."



LIFE IN THE MILITARY HAS UNIQUE CHALLENGES, FORTUNATELY THE ARMY OFFERS STRONG BONDS OPPORTUNITIES TO IMPROVE COMMUNICATION AND TEACH LIFE SKILLS. CHAPLIN MAJ TIMOTHY ELLIOTT EXPLAINS WHY COUPLES SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE PROGRAM.



."FOR MARRIED COUPLES IT TEACHES A LOT OF COMMUNICATION SKILLS AND INTERPERSONAL SKILLS AND FOR THE SINGLE SOLDIERS IT TEACHES LIFE SKILLS THINGS THEY NEED TO GROW AND BECOME BETTER INDIVIDUALS AND BETTER SOLDIERS

TO FIND A STRONG BONDS NEAR YOU, CHECK WITH YOUR LOCAL CHAPLINS OFFICE, AND

