Soldiers Radio News

SRN031317A- INTERNATIONAL TRAINING HIGHLIGHTS SIMILARITIES AND WHY WE SHOULD JOIN THE ARMY RESERVES.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM 1ST BATTALION 68TH ARMOR REGIMENT, 3RD BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM TRAVELED TO LATVIA TO TRAIN LATVIAN CADETS IN TACTICAL COMBAT CASUALTY CARE. SPC LUKE PHARIS ENJOYED SHARING THEIR DIFFERENT ASPECTS OF TRAINING



"ITS REALLY COOL SEEING THE DIFFERENCES IN HOW WE DO SOME THINGS AND THEY DO SOME THINGS. YOU COME TO A DIFFERENT COUNTRY EXPECTING TO REALLY DIVE INTO THEIR CULTURE AND SEE HOW THEY DO THINGS IT’S REALLY COOL TO SEE THE SIMILAR WAY WE DO THINGS NOT EVERYTHING’S SO DIFFERENT.”



99TH REGIONAL SUPPORT COMMANDING MAJOR GENERAL TROY KOK TALKS ABOUT WHY SOLDIERS SHOULD JOIN THE ARMY RESERVES,



"THE BEAUTIFUL THING ABOUT THE ARMY RESERVES IS THAT ALL OF OUR MOS'S ARE PLIABLE TO THE OUTSIDE TO COMMERCIAL MARKETING SUCH AS PLUMBERS, ENGINEERS, ELECTRICIANS THESE SOLDIERS THAT GET THESE SKILLS IN THE ARMY CAN APPLY TO A PRIVATE BUSINESS. ."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.