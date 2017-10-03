(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    A former Marine, Richard V. Spencer, is the top pick for the highest civilian job leading the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps as the next Secretary of the Navy, according to sources close to the Department of Defense. The former Captain served 5 years as an aviator in the Corps, and is currently serving as an executive adviser to the chief of naval operations.

    Also in the news,
    Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division conducted a semiannual gunnery qualification at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 8th. The tank crews are evaluated on their proficiency in their jobs and combat engagements in regards to the M1-A1 Abrams tank.

    Also happening in the Corps
    Marines with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit Maritime Raid Force kicked-off Realistic Urban Terrain training at Twentynine Palms, California, March 6th. The Realistic-Urban-Training is a land-based exercise that provides an opportunity to rapidly integrate unique skills and develop the MEU’s collective proficiency in challenging and unfamiliar environments.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

