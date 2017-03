Soldiers Radio News

SRN030917A- 5K run for women and Music joins armies together



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.

SERVICEMEMBERS IN JAPAN RAN A 5K TO SHOW THEIR APPRECIATION FOR WOMEN IN THE MILITARY. CO-ORGANIZER OF THE EVENT CAPTAIN ERMIT CHARLES-BERRETTE TELLS US HOW SHE CHOSE HER CAREER DUE TO INSPIRATIONS OF WOMEN WHO SERVED IN THE PAST.



"JUST READING ABOUT THESE WOMEN AND SEEING THESE WOMEN ON TELEVISION OR ON POSTERS OR ON LINE OPENED THE DOOR FOR ME TO SHOW ME THERE IS A POSSIBILITY THAT I CAN BE ONE OF THESE WOMEN SOMEDAY."



MUSICIANS FROM THE US FORCES AFGHANISTAN FIRST CALVARY DIVISION BAND JOINED FORCES WITH THE BRITISH AND AFGHANISTAN MILITARY BANDS TO PERFORM AT A BENEFIT IN AFGHANISTAN FOR WOUNDED SOLDIERS. MUSICIAN 1ST LT PHILIP TAPPAN EXPLAINS WHY THESE EVENTS ARE IMPORTANT



"RELATIONSHIP BUILDING IS KEY THE BETTER RELATIONSHIPS WE HAVE WITH OUR PARTNER NATIONS FURTHER ENABLES US AS MILITARIES TO BETTER EXECUTE OUR MISSIONS "



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.