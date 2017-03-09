(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 9 March 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Koetz 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    On this segment of Air Force Radio News Acting Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow talks about the importance of reviewing Air Force strategy in the future.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47109
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104149962.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 March 2017 A, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    SECAF
    USAF
    AFRN

