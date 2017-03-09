Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.09.2017 15:37 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 47108 Filename: 1703/DOD_104149961.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 9 March 2017 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.