Top enlisted military leaders testified on the quality of life of service members before members of the House Appropriations Committee March 8th. The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green, addressed the seriousness of recent allegations of social media misconduct.

"It's disrespectful we don't condone it. That's what we said in the beginning. The statement came out from myself and the commandant. Where the investigation goes, once it's out there we will do what's right, and we will do what's legal to take action on those individuals."

A U.S. Marines artillery unit and a team of U.S. Army Rangers have recently been positioned in Syria to provide the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve greater agility to expedite their Middle East mission.

Retired Marine Maj. Shalisa Davis will be recognized by Non-Broadcast Multiple Access's Distance Running Hall of Fame at the GO! St. Louis marathon April 8th in St. Louis, Missouri.



