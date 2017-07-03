(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue_Green Team_Radio

    JAPAN

    03.07.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Headline: Amphibious Squadron 11 and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct missions that range from humanitarian assistance to limited combat operations.

    Lead: The Navy-Marine Corps team is ready to respond at a moment's notice. Marine Corporal Jack Gnosca takes us to White Beach Naval Station where Marines and Sailors prepare to embark for their routine patrol of the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue_Green Team_Radio, by Cpl Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    combat
    operations
    Pacific
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    embark
    Navy
    humanitarian
    patrol
    Marine Corps
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    White Beach Naval Station

