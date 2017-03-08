On this segment of AFRN CMSAF Kaleth Wright speaks about what Airmen should expect from him during his tenure.
This work, Air Force Radio News 8 March 2017 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
