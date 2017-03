Soldiers Radio News

Special Operations Troops from around the world join US Forces in the Partnered Training Exercise, Flintlock 2017.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



EXERCISE FLINTLOCK BRINGS SPECIAL OPERATIONS TROOPS FROM SEVERAL NATIONS TO TRAIN WITH THEIR PARTNERS ON THE AFRICAN CONTINENT. EXERCISE DIRECTOR, COLONEL KELLY SMITH EXPLAINS THE KEY TO SUCCESS BEGINS WITH FRIENDSHIP.



"SO EVERYTHING WE DO AGAINST THE VIOLENT EXTREMISTS THAT WE FIND IN THIS REGION IS WITH OUR PARTNERS. AND SO IF WE WANT TO WORK TOGETHER, WE START WITH RELATIONSHIPS, RELATIONSHIPS TURN INTO FRIENDSHIPS, AND WE CAN TAKE THOSE AND EXERCISE TOGETHER WITH TRAINING THEN THAT'S WHERE WE GET TRUE INTEROPERABILITY."



HE WENT ON TO SAY THE IMPORTANCE OF THE EXERCISE IS PROVIDING A SAFE PLACE FOR TACTICS TO BE DEVELOPED AND TESTED.



"SO FLINTLOCK GIVES US AN OPPORTUNITY, WHERE PEOPLE'S LIVES ARE NOT AT RISK, TO TRAIN ON THOSE, DEMONSTRATE CAPABILITY, TAKE THAT IMMEDIATELY BACK TO THE REAL WORLD OPERATIONS, AND INTEGRATE THOSE SOF FORCES INTO DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONS IN AN EFFECTIVE MANNER."



