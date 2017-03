Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers begin the long journey to Best Warrior. From Texas to Indiana, challenges are faced and overcome.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS ACROSS THE U-S ARE COMPETING FOR BEST WARRIOR IN REGIONAL EVENTS. TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS GATHER AT CAMP SWIFT FOR THE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO COMPETE AGAINST SOLDIERS FROM CHILE AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC. MAJOR MATTHEW COMBS SAYS THE GUARD HAS A PROGRAM THAT MAKES THIS POSSIBLE.



"THE STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM ALLOWS US TO INVITE SOLDIERS FROM OUR PARTNER COUNTRIES TO COMPETE ALONGSIDE OUR SOLDIERS HERE AT THE BEST WARRIOR COMPETITION; IT'S JUST A GOOD TIME."



ACROSS THE COUNTRY, SOLDIERS WITH THE INDIANA NATIONAL GUARD ARE COMPETING AT CAMP ATTERBURY WHERE SERGEANT AMANDA SPEARS SAYS BEST WARRIOR HELPS HER INSPIRE HER SOLDIERS TO STAY SHARP.



"I THINK I'M GOING TO HAVE THE MOTIVATION TO TAKE MY SOLDIERS, MAKING SURE THEY REMEMBER THE BASIC SOLDIERING SKILLS, BECAUSE SOMETIMES WHEN YOU GET OUT HERE AFTER NOT DOING IT FOR A WHILE, YOU COULD BE A LITTLE RUSTY."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.