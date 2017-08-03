Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, condemned social media misconduct by all Marines in a video released by the Marine Corps March 7th. General Neller also urged victims and witnesses to report any harassment or abuse.

"We will ensure that the investigative process that is ongoing supports the reporting of conduct like this. If changes need to be made, they will be made. We will get through this if we are all in together. I need all to be a Marine, to do your job. Treating your fellow Marines with the respect they deserve. We will all need each other in the days ahead."

Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers from the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force completed Exercise Iron Fist March 6th at Camp Pendleton, California. Over the last month the Marines and JGSDF soldiers conducted advanced marksmanship, amphibious reconnaissance, landings and assault operations.



