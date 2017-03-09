(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 9, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for March 9, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Exercise Fulcrum 2017 takes US and Royal New Zealand Navy divers to a new training location and Forest Light continues with weapon classes.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 9, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Divers
    USPACOM
    Demolition
    New Zealand
    Ordnance
    Exercise
    EOD
    Weapons
    Training
    Forest Light
    2017
    Fulcrum

