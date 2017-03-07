Today's Story: Acting Secretary of the Air Force, Lisa Disbrow announced basing decisions that will be made this year, during the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 16:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47067
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104141535.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|42
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 March 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
