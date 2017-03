Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers stationed overseas find new and exciting ways to stay motivated and the Pennsylvania National Guard provides a great environment for advancement.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



TROOPS IN OKINAWA JOIN THE ARMORED COMBAT LEAGUE, A CLUB THAT TRAINS IN THE ART OF MEDIEVAL COMBAT. SERGEANT WILLIAM ROBERTSON SAYS IT'S A GREAT WORKOUT AND PROVIDES A UNIQUE ENVIRONMENT TO BUILD BONDS.



"WHEN YOU GET TO GO AS HARD AS YOU CAN AND HIT SOMEONE ON THE HEAD WITH AN AX, THEN AFTER IT'S ALL SAID AND DONE, GO OUT AND HAVE A BEER WITH THE GUY, IT'S JUST A, THIS IS MY HOBBY, THIS IS WHAT I DO."



THE 721ST TRANSPORTATION COMPANY, PENNSYLVANIA NATIONAL GUARD IS FULL OF OPPORTUNITIES THAT CAPTAIN BRANDON EMERICH SAYS COULD PROVIDE ADVANCEMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR PROPERLY MOTIVATED SOLDIERS.



"THERE'S ROOM FOR UPWARD MOBILITY. WE HAVE A LOT OF VACANCIES IN THE E-6 AND E-5 RANKS. THAT WOULD DEFIANTLY APPEAL TO OTHER SOLDIERS LOOKING TO RECLASS."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.