Soldiers Radio News

U-S Army Aviation Units deploy across Europe in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Army commitments across Europe prove our willingness to support NATO.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS WITH THE 2-10 ASSAULT HELICOPTER BATTALION ARE FLYING MISSIONS ACROSS EASTERN EUROPE IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE, MAJOR JOSHUA MEYER SAYS WILL INCREASE READINESS ACROSS NATO.



"WE ARE HERE TO SUPPORT OUR ALLIES, TRAIN WITH THEM, ENHANCE INTEROPERABILITY WITH OUR NATO PARTNERS, SPECIFICALLY IN A-R SOUTH, HERE IN ROMANIA, HUNGRY AND BULGARIA OVER THE NEXT NINE MONTHS."



U-S ARMY SUPPORT OF NATO OPERATIONS CONTINUES AS HEAVY EQUIPMENT IS FLOWN IN TO LATVIA. BRIGADIER GENERAL TIMOTHY DAUGHERTY SAYS THAT THESE AND OTHER ACTIONS ACROSS EUROPE DEMONSTRATE OUR COMMITMENT TO NATO.



"EACH INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY'S STRENGTH IS NATO AND THE STRENGTH OF NATO IS EACH INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY. I THINK THAT WE SEE, THROUGH THE ACTIONS THAT WE HAVE INSIDE EUROPE RIGHT NOW THAT THE UNITED STATES ARMY IS FUL FILLING THAT COMMITMENT TO NATO."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.