Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17-1 and soldiers with allied nations conducted Exercise Platinum Eagle 17-1 together to help increase interoperability with combined arms training from February 19th through March 1st at the Smardan Training Area, Romania.



Marines and sailors with Task Force Southwest conducted and completed a full mission rehearsal for their upcoming deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan February 27th to March 3rd at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The mission rehearsal allowed Marines and sailors to refine and inhance their advisory and combat skills.



Marine pilots had an opportunity to celebrate the history of female aviators at the 28th annual Women in Aviation Symposium March 2nd through 4th, in Orlando, Florida. The Marines shared their experiences and gave insight to interested men and women into the more than 100 different occupational specialties in Marine Corps aviation.



