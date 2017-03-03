Okinawa Marines, Sailors feed less fortunate (Radio Story)

Marines and Sailors with 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade provided food for less fortunate children during a community outreach event, March 3, 2017, at Yugafu Church, Okinawa, Japan. This was the second time 3D MEB Marines and Sailors have participated in what will become a quarterly event. During the first, a Thanksgiving dinner, 3D MEB Marines and Sailors provided food for a total of 100 people at the church. Cpl. Steven Tran brings us the story.
|03.03.2017
|03.07.2017 07:22
|Newscasts
|47057
|1703/DOD_104140343.mp3
|00:01:17
|2017
|Blues
|OKINAWA, JP
|7
|1
|1
|0
