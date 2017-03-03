(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Okinawa Marines, Sailors feed less fortunate (Radio Story)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.03.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Steven Tran 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines and Sailors with 3D Marine Expeditionary Brigade provided food for less fortunate children during a community outreach event, March 3, 2017, at Yugafu Church, Okinawa, Japan. This was the second time 3D MEB Marines and Sailors have participated in what will become a quarterly event. During the first, a Thanksgiving dinner, 3D MEB Marines and Sailors provided food for a total of 100 people at the church. Cpl. Steven Tran brings us the story.

