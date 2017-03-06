Today's Story: Acting Secretary of the Air Force, Lisa Disbrow, spoke about the need to revitalize the Air Force's aircraft fleet, during the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47053
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104135500.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|33
This work, Air Force Radio News 6 March 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT