    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    The Marine Corps Shooting Team will soon be holding tryouts for interested Marines of every rank and MOS between March 10th and 24th at Marine Corps Base Twenty-nine Palms, California. Checkout MARADMIN 63 2/16 at Marines.mil for more information.
    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division conducted Mountain training exercise 2-17 March 1st at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California. The Marines training consisted of scenario-driven exercises with mobility, counter-mobility and survivability operations in cold-weather mountain terrain. Maj. Josh Noxon Operations Officer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion discusses the training.
    SB1:
    "A lot of the training we're doing up there is intentionally non-standard so it's things that the guys haven't done before. What's great about it, is it puts a lot of onus on the small unit leadership. The cold is gonna force the small unit leaders to really get involved with the Marines. To help them basically gut it out for the next six weeks."

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 12:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47052
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104135292.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    mobility
    1st Marine Division
    California
    Marine Corps
    1st Combat Engineer Battalion
    Marine Corps Shooting Team
    Mountain training
    Marines.mil
    counter-mobility
    survivability operations
    DMAMAMM
    March 10th
    March 24th
    Marine Corps Base Twenty-nine Palms
    exercise 2-17
    March 1st Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport
    cold-weather mountain terrain

