Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

The Marine Corps Shooting Team will soon be holding tryouts for interested Marines of every rank and MOS between March 10th and 24th at Marine Corps Base Twenty-nine Palms, California. Checkout MARADMIN 63 2/16 at Marines.mil for more information.

Also in the Corps,

Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division conducted Mountain training exercise 2-17 March 1st at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center Bridgeport, California. The Marines training consisted of scenario-driven exercises with mobility, counter-mobility and survivability operations in cold-weather mountain terrain. Maj. Josh Noxon Operations Officer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion discusses the training.

SB1:

"A lot of the training we're doing up there is intentionally non-standard so it's things that the guys haven't done before. What's great about it, is it puts a lot of onus on the small unit leadership. The cold is gonna force the small unit leaders to really get involved with the Marines. To help them basically gut it out for the next six weeks."



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.