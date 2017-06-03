(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Air Forces' First C-130J Departing Kadena Air Base

    JAPAN

    03.06.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Soundbites from PACAF Vice Commander Maj Gen Mark Dillon, and 374th Airlift Wing Commander Col Kenneth Moss.

    Reporter: SSgt Mariko Frazee, AFN Pacific Regional Media Center

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 03:40
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Air Forces' First C-130J Departing Kadena Air Base, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    C-130J

