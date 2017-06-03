Soundbites from PACAF Vice Commander Maj Gen Mark Dillon, and 374th Airlift Wing Commander Col Kenneth Moss.
Reporter: SSgt Mariko Frazee, AFN Pacific Regional Media Center
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 03:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47045
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104133755.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Air Forces' First C-130J Departing Kadena Air Base, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT