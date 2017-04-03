(Audio Only) Vermont Army National Guard mechanics, culinary specialists, intelligence analysts, and combat medics from all over the state of Vermont attend a drill weekend focused on training within their Military Occupation Specialty (MOS). These low-density MOS’s typically have a smaller population and rarely get to train with fellow soldiers in their MOS.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 20:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47044
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104133079.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Composer
|VTARNG-PAO
|Location:
|VT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VTARNG Low-Density MOS Training (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
