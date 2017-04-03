(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VTARNG Low-Density MOS Training (Audio)

    VT, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Audio by Spc. Gillian McCreedy 

    172nd Public Affairs Detachment

    (Audio Only) Vermont Army National Guard mechanics, culinary specialists, intelligence analysts, and combat medics from all over the state of Vermont attend a drill weekend focused on training within their Military Occupation Specialty (MOS). These low-density MOS’s typically have a smaller population and rarely get to train with fellow soldiers in their MOS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VTARNG Low-Density MOS Training (Audio), by SPC Gillian McCreedy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

