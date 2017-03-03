(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    03.03.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    Marines from 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan-Ground-Self-Defense-Force are scheduled to conduct the bilateral-field-training-exercise Forest Light on March 5th at Soumagahara training area in Gunma prefecture, Japan. Forest Light is a routine semi-annual exercise conducted by U.S. and Japanese forces, in order to strengthen interoperability and increase readiness for crisis-response throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.
    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors boarded the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan for a scheduled deployment March 1st at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Marines and Sailors trained the last six-months together to become the nation's premier crisis response force for the deployment. The USS Bataan is providing crisis response, emergency support for combatant commanders, including maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance, and advance support operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

