Marines from 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japan-Ground-Self-Defense-Force are scheduled to conduct the bilateral-field-training-exercise Forest Light on March 5th at Soumagahara training area in Gunma prefecture, Japan. Forest Light is a routine semi-annual exercise conducted by U.S. and Japanese forces, in order to strengthen interoperability and increase readiness for crisis-response throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Sailors boarded the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan for a scheduled deployment March 1st at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. Marines and Sailors trained the last six-months together to become the nation's premier crisis response force for the deployment. The USS Bataan is providing crisis response, emergency support for combatant commanders, including maritime security operations, humanitarian assistance, and advance support operations.



