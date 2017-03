Soldiers Radio News

Air traffic control in Korea is handled by one unit deployed from the US and the USO make Soldiers who volunteer their time feel welcome.



AIRSPACE IN KOREA IS MANAGED BY THE 458TH AIRFIELD OPERATIONS BATTALION; THE ONLY FORWARD DEPLOYED ARMY UNIT OF ITS KIND. STAFF SERGEANT FELISHA VONGPHAKDY SAYS THEY ARE READY TO RESPOND TO ANY THREAT, ANYWHERE ON THE PENINSULA.



"IN ORDER TO PROVIDE ADEQUATE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SERVICES ACROSS THE PENINSULA WE ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE NINE PERSONNEL TRAINED AT ALL TIMES. THIS ALLOWS US TO GO BASICALLY ANY PLACE IN THE PENINSULA TO PROVIDE THOSE AIR TRAFFIC SERVICES IN ANY CONFLICT."



SOLDIERS AT CAMP HUMPHREYS, KOREA VOLUNTEER THEIR TIME AT THE U-S-O TO SERVE FOOD TO THEIR PEERS. SPECIALIST KYLE POTENDYK SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO HIS TIME THERE AS EVERYONE MAKES HIM FEEL WELCOME.



"THE WORKERS HERE ARE MORE LIKE FAMILY AND THEY TREAT EVERYONE ELSE JUST AS FAMILY."



