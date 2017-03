Soldiers Radio News

Camp Humphreys opens a new Warrior Zone and the USO brings comedians to Camp Casey to the delight of Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



CAMP HUMPHERYS, KOREA JUST OPENED A NEW WARRIOR ZONE, A FAMILY MORALE WELFARE AND RECREATION FACILITY RESERVED SOLELY FOR USE BY SOLDIERS AND KATUSAS. GARRISON COMMANDER, COLONEL JOSEPH HOLLAND SAYS, THIS FACILITY IS UNIQUE IN THE ARMY.



"IT IS A RESILIENCY COMPLEX LIKE NO OTHER IN OUR ARMY AND IT IS GOING TO BE WELL UTILIZED."



THE U-S-O HOSTED A COMEDY SHOW FOR SOLDIERS STATIONED AT CAMP CASEY KOREA. SPECIALIST GABRIEL INZURRIAGA ATTENDED, SAYING THAT EVENTS LIKE THESE HELP SOLDIERS UNWIND FROM THE STRESSES OF AN OVERSEAS TOUR.



"I THINK ITS A GREAT IDEA. I THINK ITS AMAZING THAT THEY'RE COMING OVER HERE BECAUSE A LOT OF SOLDIERS ARE STRESSED AND ITS A GOOD WAY TO RELIEVE ALL THAT STRESS. ITS A GOOD WAY TO MAKE THEM RELAX."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.