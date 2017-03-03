(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 03 March 2017

    Air Force Radio News B 03 March 2017

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: CSAF General David Goldfein attended the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando, FL and discussed his three focus areas and C-2 capabilities.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.03.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 03 March 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Air Warfare Symposium
    AFA
    C-2
    AFRN

