Senior Airman Erica Blanton hosts the Magical Morning Show on Oct. 21, 2016. During the show, she informs audience members in the Kanto Plan on events happening in tthe local area.
Audio Entertainment Program- Magical Morning Show
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2017 01:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|47027
|Filename:
|1703/DOD_104128550.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:13
|Location:
|YOKOTA AB, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 161020-F-UHOO6-0001, by SrA Erica Blanton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT