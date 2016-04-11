AFN Osan radio newscast to include a radio news story by 51st Fighter Wing, Public Affairs Broadcaster, SrA Ameka Mmoh, concerning the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein's visit to Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force audio program by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2017 21:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|47016
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104126973.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Artist
|SrA Christopher Duckworth
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Radio Newscast
|Location:
|OSAN AIR, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Osan Newscast_161104-F-PE925-001, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
