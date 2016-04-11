(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFN Osan Newscast_161104-F-PE925-001

    OSAN AIR, SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2016

    Audio by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    AFN Osan radio newscast to include a radio news story by 51st Fighter Wing, Public Affairs Broadcaster, SrA Ameka Mmoh, concerning the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein's visit to Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force audio program by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2016
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 21:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47016
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104126973.mp3
    Length: 00:02:09
    Artist SrA Christopher Duckworth
    Year 2016
    Genre Radio Newscast
    Location: OSAN AIR, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Osan Newscast_161104-F-PE925-001, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Public Affairs
    U.S. Air Force
    51st Fighter Wing
    AFN Osan
    Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force
    SrA Christopher Duckworth
    SrA Ameka Mmoh
    radio newscast
    Gen David L. Goldfen

