AFN Osan Newscast_161104-F-PE925-001

AFN Osan radio newscast to include a radio news story by 51st Fighter Wing, Public Affairs Broadcaster, SrA Ameka Mmoh, concerning the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein's visit to Osan AB. (U.S. Air Force audio program by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth)