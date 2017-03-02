(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News B 02 March 2017

    UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: CMSAF Kaleth O. Wright visited Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana and discussed the future of the Air Force's Enlisted Force. Also, the first group of enlisted Airmen to attend Air University's Air War College in-residence are nearing graduation.

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 02 March 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CMSAF
    Air War College
    AFRN
    Kaleth O. Wright

    • LEAVE A COMMENT