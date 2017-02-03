Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marines, Sailors, and Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel participated in a mass casualty exercise March 1st at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The training consisted of assessing the air stations response, incident management and activation emergency plan in case of a downed aircraft.

Also in the Corps,

Marines with Task Force Southwest conducted day and night Tactical Recovery of Aircraft and Personnel exercises in preparation for the deployment to Helmand Province, Afghanistan February 22nd through 24th at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. A Marine with Task Force Southwest discusses the training.

SB1:

"A TRAP mission is a tactical recovery of aircraft or personnel. So if we get tasked with the TRAP mission, we'll go in to recover the personnel, recover any sensitive or classified materials, and if we're unable to recover it, then we will sanitize it or destroy it in place to prevent enemy exploiting it for intel or propaganda values."



That's it for your Marine Minute.