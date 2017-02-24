(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Survival COPE NORTH 14 (Part 4 of 4)

    Jungle Survival COPE NORTH 14 (Part 4 of 4)

    GUAM

    02.24.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Troops learn how to prepare snakes for eating as part of jungle survival training during COPE NORTH 17. COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include jungle survival training for security forces on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.02.2017 01:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 47010
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104124711.mp3
    Length: 00:01:16
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Survival COPE NORTH 14 (Part 4 of 4), by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    multinational
    SERE
    survival
    Andersen Air Force Base
    RAAF
    Amy Forsythe
    PACOM
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    training
    jungle
    snakes
    DMA Guam
    COPE NORTH 17

