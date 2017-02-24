Jungle Survival COPE NORTH 14 (Part 4 of 4)

Troops learn how to prepare snakes for eating as part of jungle survival training during COPE NORTH 17. COPE NORTH 17 provides an optimal training environment on Guam to increase our combat readiness and interoperability with Australian and Japanese partners. Exercise planners have integrated additional capabilities to include jungle survival training for security forces on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Amy Forsythe reports from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.