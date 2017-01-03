Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

More than 30 Marines with Task Force Southwest's security element recently conducted non-lethal weapons training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Marines are scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan in the Spring to train and advise Afghan forces. Sergeant David Chalmers a Marine assigned to Task Force Southwest, describes the importance of the training.

"Not everything that we're going to be doing in our Marine Corps career, especially on the upcoming deployment, involve lethal force. So we have to have other means of handling a situation, and that might encompass a non-lethal approach."

Also in the Corps,

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and Royal Thai Marines completed Exercise Cobra Gold 17 February 23rd at Camp Ban Chan Krem, Thailand. The Marines endured urban combat environment training, jungle survival training, assault amphibious vehicle training and various community relations to ensure success with disaster relief and humanitarian assistance in these areas.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.