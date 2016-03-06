(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Radio Recon - The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd

    Radio Recon - The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2016

    Audio by George Maurer 

    Defense Media Activity - Riverside

    Dan Aykroyd brings you the story of the Blues Brothers. He has performed as Elwood Blues for more than 40 years. Aykroyd discusses the creation of the band with fellow bluesman John Belusi, their stunning rise to become the greatest selling blues musicians of all time, and the untimely death of his best friend. Hosted by Mr. George Maurer who compliments his interview with Aykroyd with the music of the Blues Brothers. This is the awards submission version for the Defense Media Merit Awards Program, Audio Category 1 - Audio Entertainment Program, Award Type - Individual, Category Code - AEIP. NOT FOR BROADCAST OR PUBLIC RELEASE.

    RADIO RECON - The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd, air date - 03 June 2016, Riverside, CA, United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2016
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 10:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46994
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104121695.mp3
    Length: 00:25:10
    Artist George S. Maurer
    Composer Radio Recon - The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd
    Conductor AFN Broadcast Center, Riverside, CA
    Album Defense Media Merit Awards Program
    Track # Ca
    Disc # Ca
    Year 2016
    Genre Other
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Recon - The Blues Brothers with Dan Aykroyd, by George Maurer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AFN Radio
    Blues Brothers
    Radio Recon
    Dan Aykroyd
    George Maurer
    AFN Legacy

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT