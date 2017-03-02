(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for March 2, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for March 2, 2017

    JAPAN

    03.01.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Pacific Air Force's first C-130J is on its way to Japan and service members perfect their jungle survival training as Cope North 17 continues.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.01.2017 02:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46988
    Filename: 1703/DOD_104121095.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 2, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    Pacific
    USPACOM
    Survival
    Cope North
    Air Force
    C-130
    Training
    Jungle

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT