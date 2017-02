Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers in Korea celebrate Black History Month and the Japanese Ground Defense Force sends Troops to learn how to play the bugle from a US Army Band Soldier.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS GATHERED AT CAMP HUMPHREYS, KOREA TO CELEBRATE BLACK HISTORY MONTH. EVENT PLANNER STAFF SERGEANT FELICIA ADAMS SAYS AS WE LOOK BACK ON THE STRUGGLES, AND CONTRIBUTIONS MADE BY AFRICAN AMERICANS, WE CAN LEARN VALUABLE LESSONS THAT WILL TEACH US ALL ABOUT EQUALITY.



"OUR BLACK HISTORY IS SOMETHING THAT LEAVES FOOTPRINTS FOR US TO BE ABLE TO FOLLOW OUR HISTORY FOR WHERE WE CAME FROM. ITS FOOTPRINTS THAT LEAD US TOWARDS EQUALITY."



TROOPS FROM THE JAPANESE GROUND DEFENSE FORCE LOOK TO U-S SOLDIERS FOR GUIDANCE ON PLAYING THE BUGLE. STAFF SERGEANT JOEL HEREDIA, U-S ARMY BAND JAPAN, SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO TEACHING THIS CLASS AND THE STUDENTS ARE ALWAYS READY TO LEARN



"I'M REALLY EXCITED TO WORK WITH THIS GROUP. I CAN'T EXPRESS IT ENOUGH. THEY'RE SUPER MOTIVATED AND THAT'S SOMETHING THAT I'M REALLY EXCITED TO SEE."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.