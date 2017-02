Soldiers Radio News

Military leaders with Combined Joint Task Force Inherent Resolve plan on helping the Iraqi Security Forces after the fall of Mosul and Attack Helicopters arrive in Greece for training in Romania.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COMBINED JOINT TASK FORCE OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE SPOKESPERSON, COLONEL JOHN DORIAN SAYS THAT IRAQI SECURITY FORCES WILL CONTINUE TO NEED U-S SUPPORT TO DETER ISLAMIC STATE FORCES FROM MOUNTING A SUCCESSFUL INSURGENCY AFTER THE FALL OF MOSUL.



"SO WE'LL BE HERE FOR SOME TIME WORKING WITH THEM TO MAKE SURE THAT THESE VERY DANGEROUS ENEMIES WON'T BE ABLE TO INFILTRATE INTO OTHER PLACES, AND THAT THE IRAQI SECURITY FORCES CAN MAINTAIN SECURITY ONCE THESE KEY POPULATION CENTERS HAVE BEEN TAKEN BACK."



THE 10TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE IS UNLOADING ATTACK HELICOPTERS IN GREECE AHEAD OF TRAINING IN ROMANIA, A FEAT THAT U-S ARMY EUROPE COMMANDING GENERAL BEN HODGES SAYS IS KEY TO DETERRING AGGRESSION.



"TO COME FROM FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, AND THEN CONDUCT AN AIR ASSAULT OPERATION IN ROMANIA, IN SUCH A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME, THAT KIND OF AGILITY IS ESSENTIAL TO OUR ABILITY TO DETER."



