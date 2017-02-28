(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22 FEBRUARY 17 "OFFICER EVALUATION REPORT-WORDS HAVE MEANING FOR CHAPLAIN CAPTAINS"

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Audio by Kyra Davenport 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    Guest Presenters: HRC Fort Knox

    Hosted by The Office of the Chief of Chaplains

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46976
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104118872.mp3
    Length: 01:09:34
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22 FEBRUARY 17 "OFFICER EVALUATION REPORT-WORDS HAVE MEANING FOR CHAPLAIN CAPTAINS", by Kyra Davenport, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    podcast
    Office of the Chief of Chaplains

