    Air Force Radio News B 28 February 2016

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Wounded Warriors from around the world head to the Opening Ceremony of the 4th Annual Air Force Warrior Games Trials Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, NV. Also, the Air Force Research Laboratory begins designs on its new PEARL Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News B 28 February 2016, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Warrior Games
    PEARL
    AFRN

