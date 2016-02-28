Today's stories: Wounded Warriors from around the world head to the Opening Ceremony of the 4th Annual Air Force Warrior Games Trials Competition at Nellis Air Force Base, NV. Also, the Air Force Research Laboratory begins designs on its new PEARL Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
This work, Air Force Radio News B 28 February 2016, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
