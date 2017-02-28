Marine Minute

The Marine Corps has launched the "Year of the Reunion" website to help Marines and veterans keep connected by helping organize reunions and announce upcoming events. General Robert Neller, the commandant of the Marine Corps, has emphasized that reunions are an important tool in curbing suicides.



SB1: "Once you're a Marine, you're going to always help other Marines. And that's why we gotta stay connected."



Marines and Sailors with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, conducted a casualty evacuation drill February 25th at the Hijudai Maneuver Area in Japan. The drill gave Marines, sailors, and soldiers with Japan Ground Self-Defense Force the ability to train and conduct evacuations in a timely and professional manner. HM2 Abel Miranda with Alpha Battery 1/12 discusses the importance of the training.



SB 2: "You know, if we have a casualty it's really important to get them from Point-A to Point-B and get them to that next echelon of care. Also it helps us kind of work hand in hand with the Japanese, which might become important if we do need to evacuate a casualty"



