    Air Force Radio News 28 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Aircraft at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, receive new modifications. Also, the Air Force is looking for nominations for the 2017 American Legion Spirit of Service Award.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 11:34
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 28 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Volunteering
    C-130H
    Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve station
    RTIC
    Real Time In Cockpit
    American Legion Spirit of Service Award
    AFRN
    Tactical Upgrades

